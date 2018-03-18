× 50’s Teen Heartthrob and Music Legend Frankie Avalon: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, Best Selling Hit ‘Venus’, Beach Movies, 40th Anniversary of ‘Grease’

50’s teen idol and music icon Frankie Avalon joins Dave to talk about his iconic career, Dick Clark’s ‘American Bandstand’, his #1 hits, beach movies with Annette Funicello, the 40th anniversary of ‘Grease’ and his upcoming concert at the Arcada theater this Sunday, March 18th at 3pm. For tickets, visit arcadalive.com