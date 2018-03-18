PHOTO: In this 1963 file photo, singer Frankie Avalon and actress Annette Funicello are seen on Malibu Beach during filming of "Beach Party," in California in 1963. Walt Disney Co. says, Monday, April 8, 2013, that former "Mouseketeer" Funicello, also known for her beach movies with Avalon, has died at age 70. (AP Photo/File)
50’s Teen Heartthrob and Music Legend Frankie Avalon: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, Best Selling Hit ‘Venus’, Beach Movies, 40th Anniversary of ‘Grease’
PHOTO: In this 1963 file photo, singer Frankie Avalon and actress Annette Funicello are seen on Malibu Beach during filming of "Beach Party," in California in 1963. Walt Disney Co. says, Monday, April 8, 2013, that former "Mouseketeer" Funicello, also known for her beach movies with Avalon, has died at age 70. (AP Photo/File)
50’s teen idol and music icon Frankie Avalon joins Dave to talk about his iconic career, Dick Clark’s ‘American Bandstand’, his #1 hits, beach movies with Annette Funicello, the 40th anniversary of ‘Grease’ and his upcoming concert at the Arcada theater this Sunday, March 18th at 3pm. For tickets, visit arcadalive.com