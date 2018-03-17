× Women are changing television: Author says this is the “Golden Age”

Author Joy Press joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk about her new book, Stealing the Show: How Women Are Revolutionizing Television. Press talks about the Golden Age of television with the impact of Netflix and the development of women characters.

Press says the anti-hero moment for women is huge in the Golden Age era. She explains that “female characters were limited in what they were allowed to do on television.” Over the years, shows like Breaking Bad, Weeds and Orange Is the New Black have created a “complicated” character for women. In Weeds, there is is a suburban mom who becomes a drug dealer to support a family lifestyle. Another example is Orange Is the New Black, where women are in jail. Netflix was released in 2010, and since then there has been an explosion of new shows created by women. Streaming network sites like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have “opened up a huge array of slots for T.V. shows and new creators.”

While women are revolutionizing television, the pay gap is still a struggle. In the past, Press says that women like Lucille Ball, star in I Love Lucy produced shows with their husbands. By having males still be an integral part, it was less intimidating to male writers. Shows like this “opened a new pathway for how women could be funny in public. It became a huge influence for comedian actresses and writers,” Press says. She explains that the more opportunities that women have to be in charge, they are hiring more women to even the playing field.