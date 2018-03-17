Buffalo Sabres forward Nicholas Baptiste (13) tips the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goalie J-F Berube (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Highlights: Blackhawks at Buffalo – 3/17/18
Buffalo Sabres forward Nicholas Baptiste (13) tips the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goalie J-F Berube (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres – March 17, 2018