× Freak Out Friday! Talking to Senator Daniel Biss, Renato Mariotti, and John Quinn, as well as The Political Round Table | Full Show

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (March 16th) Patti is joined be several special guests in the studio. First Patti talks to Senator Daniel Biss about running for Governor and the life of a politician. Then Patti sits down with Renato Mariotti to talk about the Attorney General’s position. Get set for St. Patricks Day when Patti talks to John Quinn with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey for a toast to the St. Patricks Day weekend! Finally, Patti hosts her Political Round Table and is eventually joined by special guest Rick Pearson.