TV Show Patrol's Curt Wagner: 'Striking Out' and 'This is Close' are definitely #bingeworthy

Bill and Harry Teinowitz are joined by Curt Wagner of TVShowPatrol.com! Bill and Curt try to explain to Harry that season 2 of ‘This is Us’ isn’t as terrible as it seems. Curt also gives us his top three TV picks for the week, from new shows to returning ones.

