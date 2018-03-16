× The Opening Bell 3/16/18: American Airlines is On Board For O’Hare Expansion

This week in finance has been steady which is unusual as of late. Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) chatted with Steve Grzanich to look over the positive economic data and the turning tide of rising rates and unwinding of the balance sheet. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift) then updated listeners on the latest in the O’Hare development project with American Airlines finally on board.