× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.16.18: NCAA March Madness, Cook County Assessor candidates, Bright Side of Life

John is keeping you up to date on the NCAA March Madness bracket. Plus, with the primary election just three days away, he hears from two candidates for Cook County Assessor. Fritz Kaegi responds to a campaign ad from the incumbent targeting him, and Joe Berrios declines to comment. And, Andrea Raila describes her campaign. John tries to make sense of the “bowling ball” comment made by President Trump Wednesday, referred to by Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a joke. Finally, John, Elif and Violeta give you weekend events to keep you occupied – and they listen to why you’re smiling today on Bright Side of Life!