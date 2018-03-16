× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-16-18

We have an incredible show to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Brilliant Pad CEO and co-founder Alan Cook about their new self-cleaning indoor dog potty, the tremendous actor Jason Isaacs discusses his new film, “The Death of Stalin,” we break down another action-packed week of news with Mario Smith and Amara Enyia, best-selling author Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) and Dana Kaye chat about the upcoming Murder and Mayhem conference and it’s Friday so that means Edward McClelland is back to judge the “Chicago Accent Challenge!”

