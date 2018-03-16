× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Hawking and Ramblers, and Walkouts, oh my!”

Activist and poet Mario Smith and public policy consultant Amara Enyia join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including the National School Walkout Day, President Donald Trump’s revolving Cabinet, the upcoming Illinois primary election, the impressive run of the Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA Tournament, the Chicago Bears free agent class, the hotly contested race for Cook County Assessor, J.B. Pritzker’s bad week and the death of Stephen Hawking.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio