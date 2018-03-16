× ‘The Death of Stalin’ actor Jason Isaacs: “Pretty much all the surreal, insane things that happened in the film really happened”

The tremendous actor Jason Isaacs joins Justin to discuss his work on the new film, “The Death of Stalin.” Jason talks about how he got involved in the project, the incredible cast that is also involved in the film, what he knew about the story before he took on the role, how he approached his character, the challenge of finding the right tone considering the heavy subject matter, how the film is banned in Russia and the similarities between this historical story and the current political climate.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio