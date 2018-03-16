× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.16.18: Feeling Irish

It’s the Friday before St. Patrick’s Day and we are feeling festive! Loyola upset Miami so Chicago is proud! Gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives joined the show to talk about her platform in more depth. It’s a must listen HERE! The Mayor of Cork County Cork Ireland, Declan Hurley, stopped by for the Irish festivities. Our friend Wendy DuBoe, President and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago encourage people to get involved and John Williams talks dancing.