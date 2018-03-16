× Sports Central, 03.16.18: Loyola Basketball NCAA Tournament Win and Ryan Pace Talks Bears Free Agency

Adam Hoge hosts Sports Central and kicks the hour off with WGN Radio’s Mark Carman. They talk Bears free agency acquisitions and the Loyola Ramblers buzzer-beater upset over the University of Miami. Later in the show, we hear audio from Bears GM Ryan Pace’s press conference and Loyola’s Sister Jean.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.