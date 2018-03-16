ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 4: Lucas Williamson #1 of the Loyola Ramblers leads the celebration with his teammates after beating the Illinois State Redbirds for the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament Championship at the Scottrade Center on March 4, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Sports Central, 03.16.18: Loyola Basketball NCAA Tournament Win and Ryan Pace Talks Bears Free Agency
Adam Hoge hosts Sports Central and kicks the hour off with WGN Radio’s Mark Carman. They talk Bears free agency acquisitions and the Loyola Ramblers buzzer-beater upset over the University of Miami. Later in the show, we hear audio from Bears GM Ryan Pace’s press conference and Loyola’s Sister Jean.