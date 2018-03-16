× ‘Sister Jean’ on last night’s victory over Miami: “We were determined and our team was united”

Bill and Harry Harry Teinowitz are joined over the phone by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Sister Jean is the chaplain of Loyola University-Chicago’s N.C.A.A. tournament-bound basketball team. She joins the show to shares her thoughts on her team’s incredible victory last night over Miami and much more.

