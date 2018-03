× Mike Zabrin’s Funktastic is keeping fly jams alive

Nick Digilio visits with bassist Mike Zabrin, whose project Funktastic has a new album and some upcoming gigs in Chicago. They talk about Mike’s entry point and early R&B influences and some the top shelf musicians in his band, getting a shout out and support from Bootsy Collins, the “something in the water” that gave a young white guy from Skokie the passion and chops to play funk music, and more.