× Look out March Madness, Chicago’s tech bracket is on FIRE!

ChicagoInno Associate Editor Jim Dallke is competing head on with the NCAA with #techmadnessCHI, a bracket composed of Chicago’s top tech companies. Which competition has better jump shooters? The bracket is seeded by investment and gives Chicago an opportunity to know the startup community while creating some geeky competition.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.