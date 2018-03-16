× Local officials hold panel discussion on gun violence in Chicago

Former U.S. District Attorney Zach Fardon lead a panel discussion at Northwestern University’s School of Law this week on gun violence in Chicago. The panel included guest speakers Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, Chicago Public Schools Security Chief Jadine Chao, and City of Chicago’s Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel. Much of the focus was on school violence, protecting kids after Parkland, and trying to get to the root of violence among students. This is a portion of that discussion.