How BrilliantPad CEO Alan Cook is revolutionizing the pet care industry

It’s a special Friday evening episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with entrepreneur Alan Cook, founder and CEO of BrilliantPad, about the world’s first self-cleaning indoor dog potty. Alan talks about coming up with the idea for this product, how he brought the idea to “Shark Tank,” the challenge of coming up with a product that works considering all the moving pieces involved in its creation, how they are able to change the behavior of consumers, why innovation often comes from smaller companies and why he chooses to live and work in Chicago.

