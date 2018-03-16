× “Happy 3:16” Episode 72, March 16, 2018

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Happy 3:16! The Donald: How Trump Turned Presidential Politics Into Pro Wrestling is now $3.16!

The Mueller investigation is looking into the Trump Organization. We did that in the book! The book is now $3.16!

Tillerson is out. As Goldberg said, who’s next!?

According to Trump, Chuck Todd is a son of a bitch. According to Vince, Punk is a son of a bitch.

The Undertaker is dead. American Badass is coming.