Gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives on who is worse for the future of the state, Rauner or Mike Madigan

Gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives joined the Steve Cochran Show ahead of Tuesday’s election to talk about her campaign and why she should be the Republican candidate for Governor of Illinois. She clarifies some of the points that she has made throughout her campaign. She agrees, Mike Madigan is the biggest problem with getting things done in Illinois. You can visit her website HERE.