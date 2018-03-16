Listen: Sports Central
Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: March 16

Posted 12:30 PM, March 16, 2018, by
Google, Trends, 2018, United Airlines, Stephen Hawking, School Walkout, March Madness, St. Patrick’s Day, Dog, Animal, Earth, Aliens, Space, Basketball, School Walkout, Gun control, Planes, English theoretical, physicist, Final Four, Chicago, Glitter Beer

Google (Provided By Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is listed below: Official Trailer | BTS: Burn The Stage

 

 