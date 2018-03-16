× ‘Gone Girl’ author Gillian Flynn: “Chicago is a city that ignites your imagination”

Murder and Mayhem in Chicago creator Dana Kaye and best-selling author Gillian Flynn join Justin to discuss this weekend’s Murder and Mayhem in Chicago conference at Roosevelt University. Dana and Gillian talk about what to expect at the conference and why Chicago is a perfect city to hold the conference. Gillian also talks about the upcoming “Sharp Objects” project for HBO, the experience of having her work adapted to film and television, the challenge of moving from author to screenwriter, “Widows,” the forthcoming movie she worked on with Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave) and her new novel that is on the way.

