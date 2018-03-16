× Bill and Harry Full Show 3.16.18

Today’s guests include Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Curt Wagner, and Rick Goldschmidt. Bill and Wendy’s stunt double, Harry Teinowitz wrap up the week with a full show. Bill and Harry talk about the closing of Toys R’ Us, March Madness, and much more. They also host a little St. Patrick’s Day trivia game.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.