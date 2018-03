× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/15/18: House Flipping, VR Pain Killers, & Toys “R” Us Bankruptcy

Dennis Rodkin is back in the studio to catch up with Steve Bertrand and chat about a surprising number of people flipping houses on the south side and they covered some of the hottest places to move to this year. Ian Sherr detailed how virtual reality could be helping as a pain killer, and Ilyce Glink shared her perspective on Toys “R” Us filing bankruptcy.