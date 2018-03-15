× The Opening Bell 3/15/18: “Integrity, Ethics, and Values Happen When No One is Watching”

Every Thursday, Steve Grzanich kicks off the show with unique business perspectives from Associated Bank. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader touched on the stressors that come with business and how to address them with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank). Don Sheppard (Author of The Dividends of Decency: How Values-Based Leadership Will Help Business Flourish in Trump’s America) then joined Steve to share how his personal experiences in and out of the world of business helped him shape his new book.