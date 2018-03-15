× The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council is Ready to Settle Some Food Debates

Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is sausage better served as links or a patty? Should a vegetarian hot dog still be considered a hot dog? These are some of the debates the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council is hosting this morning. Find out more when the president of the group Eric Mittenthal joins Nick Digilio.

