The Mincing Rascals 03.15.18: Governor Rauner’s veto, offshore accounts, Rex Tillerson, Pennsylvania

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Kristen McQueary, Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They debate best ways to regulate gun purchases, in light of Governor Rauner’s veto of the gun bill Tuesday. They decide how truthful J.B. Pritzker is on his offshore accounts. And, they wonder what drove the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Finally, the Rascals consider the turnout of voters in Pennsylvania’s special election.Be sure to fill out John’s Cuckoo Trump Bracket.

This week, in lieu of making recommendations, the Rascals give you their predictions for next week’s primary election.