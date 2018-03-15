× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.15.18: Katy Perry on American Idol, Chris Kennedy, marijuana legalization, dog in overhead bin

John and the gang update you on Katy Perry’s strange behavior on American Idol this week. Then, Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Kennedy responds to JB Pritzker’s campaign ads targeting him. Ed Shemelya of the National Marijuana Initiative joins John to explain why he doesn’t support marijuana legalization in Illinois. Finally, John asks for your help in understanding why a United Airlines flight attendant ordered a passenger to stow her dog away in the overhead bins, where the dog died.