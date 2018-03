× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.15.18: No term limits on radio hosts

All Steve wanted for his birthday is for people to vote in the primary on Tuesday. Mayor Emanuel stopped by to talk about the deal he got done with the airlines at O’Hare as well as the new Gotham Greens in Pullman. Coach Q checks in from Winnipeg. Chuck Todd and Eric Adelstein check it on politics and Chris Collins joins us on a bittersweet day to talk about the tournament.