Sports Central, 03.15.18: Bears Free Agency; NCAA Tournament Talk and How Far Can Loyola Go in the Big Dance

Kevin Powell and Jarret Payton co-host today’s episode of Sports Central. The guys check in with Adam Hoge from Halas Hall to discuss the Bears free agent signings. And then they give their NCAA Tournament projects. Northwestern coach Chris Collins gives his thoughts on Loyola’s chances in the Big Dance.

