× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 2: Revisiting Jake Arrieta’s Run in Chicago, Cubs’ Pitcher Tyler Chatwood, and White Sox Pregame Host Andy Masur

In the second episode of Powell at the Park Podcast, Kevin Powell talks with Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood, revisits some of Jake Arrieta’s best moments with the Cubs and checks in with The Athletic’s Meghan Montemurro to get the details on Arrieta’s new contract with the Phillies. To end the show, Kevin talks with WGN’s new White Sox pregame host, Andy Masur.