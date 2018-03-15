× Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: David Schwimmer directs Kevin Douglas’ “Plantation” at Lookingglass Theatre; WWII Musical “Yank” at Pride Films and Plays; singer/songwriter Kevin Pollack Premiere’s his new Song “Something Good is Coming Down

Paul goes behind the curtain this week with director David Schwimmer (“Ross” from Friends) and Playwrite Kevin Douglas on his new hilarious play “Plantation,” currently playing at Lookingglass Theatre. They discuss the collaborative process of bringing this new work to the stage. Then, Paul talks with Book/Lyric writer David Zellnik about his play “Yank! A World War II Love Story,” along with Pride Films and Plays artistic director David Zak who directed Yank, and actor Matthew Huston (actor, playing lead actor “Stu”). A young man enlists in the military and deals with being gay and falling for another soldier during a very different era. Memorable music and an intriguing plot provide a unique story set during World War II. Finally, singer/songwriter/actor Kevin Pollack wrote a really cool song for his wife that is now available on line. Called “Something Good is Coming Down,” Kevin talks about the motivation and reason behind the new hip song. A really interesting week in the arts on this week’s podcast…check it out!