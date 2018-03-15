× Just in time for St. Paddy’s Day, the Binny’s Beverage Depot guide to Irish Whiskey

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Kristen Ellis and Pat Brophy from Binny’s Beverage Depot join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a guide to all things Irish whiskey!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3478791/3478791_2018-03-13-194831.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

West Cork Distillers Original Irish Whiskey $24.99: 80 Proof Irish Whiskey made from a delicate blend of locally-grown grains and malts that is aged in Bourbon casks. The result is a smooth and approachable whiskey with a light vanilla finish.

Writer’s Tears Copper Pot Irish Whiskey $39.99: A longtime customer request has finally made its way to Binny’s! This light bodied, full flavored whiskey is a blend of single pot still and single malt whiskey, no grain whiskey in the blend at all. That’s a lot of whiskey value for the price.

The Whistler 7 Year Irish Whiskey $39.99: This stunning single malt is bottled at the Boann Distillery and aged in bourbon barrels and Oloroso sherry barrels adding depth and a touch of sweetness to the delicate, triple distilled malt. On the nose, fruit cocktail syrup spiked with clove, stewed plums, raisins, and a touch of pepper. Raisin, dark plum, pear, anise and pepper show this whiskey’s depth from years of aging. The finish is long with oak and baking spices sprinkled over stewed fruits.

Redbreast 12 Year Single Pot Irish Whiskey $69.99: Something of a cult legend in Ireland, a dandy example of a pure pot still whiskey! Elegant, composed, and worth every penny.

