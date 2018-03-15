× Dick Cavett Shares Stories From His New Documentary, “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes”

Legendary TV Show Host and star of the “Dick Cavett Show“, Dick Cavett and director, Robert Bader sit down to chat with WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann about the new documentary film, “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes” live from South By Southwest. The film take a look at the unique relationship champion boxer, Muhammad Ali and Cavett shared over the years.

The interview touches on Cavett’s vast career and how he connected to guests in a way other talk show hosts strayed away from – having a conversation rather than a list of questions. Mr. Cavett also recalls stories of having Jimi Hendrix on air with him to the advice (other legendary TV Show host) Jack Parr gave him about engaging with guests on his show. Other highlights include: Ali’s vacation at Cavett’s Montauk home, his first big laugh on television, Bader’s creation of the film, Johnny Carson stories and so much more. Enjoy the interview.

Host – Michael Heidemann