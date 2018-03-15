× Dean Richards: ‘Tomb Raider’ might just knock ‘Black Panther’ out of the number one spot

Bill and Wendy Snyder are joined by their pal, Dean Richards. They talk about AMC, the movie theater chain, hosting a 31-hour MCU/Avengers marathon, Michael Caine’s refusal to work with Woody Allen again, and much more. Dean also reviews ‘Tomb Raider’, ‘and ‘Love, Simon’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.