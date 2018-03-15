× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.15.18: Toys R Us will be missed

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the closing of Toys R Us. Bill recalls some of his favorite moments in the beloved store, and Wendy is just in disbelief in how much Bill went shopping there. Then, Wendy tells Bill and Judy about a card she received from a thoughtful listener.

