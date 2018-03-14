× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/14/18: Your 401K, Illinois Job Creation, & Wintrust Wednesday

Plenty of people think signing up for a 401K is a “one and done” process. However, there is a little bit of maintenance that comes with investing your money into those funds so Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage discussed the important things to remember when keeping your money up to speed. Frank Sennett shared the details of Illinois beginning to pull its weight in job creation, and Adam Ochstein provided his small business perspective on this week’s Wintrust Wednesday conversation.