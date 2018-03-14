× Will it be difficult for Republicans to back Governor Rauner if he defeats Jeanne Ives?

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone join Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including yet another wrinkle in the Cook County Assessor’s race, the Tribune story about J.B. Pritzker’s offshore holdings, the misinformation in Governor Rauner’s attack ads against Jeanne Ives, possible challengers to Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Black and Hispanic caucuses preparing to merge their political muscle to demand that minorities get their fair of jobs by a proposed $8.5 billion O’Hare Airport expansion project.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio