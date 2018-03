× Vision Issues + Flippy, The Burger Flipping Robot

Nick Digilio kicks off his show visiting with Vic Vaughn about Vic’s new contact lenses and his own eye sight issues. Then he provides details about Flippy, the burger flipping robot.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)