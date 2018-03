× This startup took selfies to the next level

UPshow transforms TV screens into social media broadcasting for anyone wanting to throw their pictures on screen. Strike your best pose! Host Scott Kitun talks with CEO Adam Hirsen about his admiration for the growing company, and his love for Hooters wings. Hooters is now officially an UPshow client with many more chains like Dunkin’ Donuts getting on board.

