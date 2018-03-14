× The Opening Bell 3/14/18: Where Does Beer Find Its Success These Days?

The auto industry is on the verge of settling into the future with electric and autonomous cars. Steve Grzanich and Mohammad Rahman (Associate Professor of Management at Purdue University) discussed the few factors that are are holding us back from being immersed in the world of autonomous vehicles. Peter Frost (Editorial and Communication Manager at MillerCoors) then joined Steve to provide an inside perspective on the beer industry touching on the biggest competitors to beer, along with the where they are finding the most success (it might surprise you).