× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.14.18: Chicago Summer music, National school walkout, dinner on St. Patrick’s Day, Lake Michigan water

John peppers this show with music from artists who will be appearing in Chicago in its imminent, glorious Summer months. Plus, he gives you an update on walk-outs that took place this morning at our alma maters, in observance of the 17 lives lost during the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. They join high school students across the country. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives you where to eat on St. Patrick’s Day. Peter Annin of the Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation describes the environmental weight of the seven million gallons of water planned for daily extraction by Foxconn in Wisconsin. Finally, the gang talks brackets and whom they’re favoring in this year’s NCAA March Madness tournament.