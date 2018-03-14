× The Download’s Swap Meet: “I will only accept memorabilia from disgraced congressmen”

It’s Wednesday so it’s time for the Swap Meet! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff! Did you ever wonder how much the Walter Payton/William Perry “Rappin’ Together” record is worth? Want to cash in on all of your WLUP memorabilia? Finally want to know if those old prints of Napoleon are worth anything? You have the questions and Greg has the answers! It’s “The Swap Meet!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio