The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-14-18

We have an extremely entertaining show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone tell us the Illinois political stories we need to be paying attention to with just a week before the Primary Election, former Better Government Association President and CEO Andy Shaw and new BGA President CEO journalist David Greising talk about the future of the investigative watchdog organization, poet Jose Olivarez chats about this weekend’s Louder Than a Bomb Youth Poetry Festival, Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down NFL Free Agency and what to expect from the Bears new players and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

