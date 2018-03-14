× The Carry Out 3-14-18: “Toys ‘R’ Us is telling employees that they will likely close up shop for good and I’m fine with this news but I worry about all those Toys ‘R’ Us kids”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include thousands of kids in Chicago and surrounding suburbs walking out of school to raise gun violence awareness, a shooting hoax at Northwestern University, the Tribune reporting on JB Pritzker’s offshore holdings, emails contradicting Ben Carson’s claims about buying an expensive dining set for his office, Conor Lamb winning a hotly contested Pennsylvania House seat, Toys ‘R’ Us closing all stores, Bears signing back-up quarterback Chase Daniel, the Bulls losing to the Clippers and Stephen Hawking passing away at 76.

