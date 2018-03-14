× Sports Central, 03.14.18: Inside on Bears Free Agents

WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge speaks back to back with Jaguars’ beat writer, Ryan O’Halloran from the Florida Sun Times-Union, and CBS Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank about wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton. Later on, Adam Jahns from the Chicago Sun-Times gives his two cents on the Bears free agency fiesta.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.