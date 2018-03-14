Reports of person with gun at Northwestern University in Evanston

Updates on reports of a person with a gun at Northwestern University in Evanston.
Persons in Englehart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue should remain behind locked doors. Northwestern community members not in that area no longer need to stay behind locked doors. Anyone not in the area of Engelhart Hall should stay away.
NUPD responding to Evanston campus emergency. Remain in safe place. If not on campus, stay away. More info will be provided when available.
EPD and NUPD continue to search and secure the area
Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found.
Police continue to investigate a reported incident at Engelhart Hall. Remain sheltered or avoid the area.
There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area.
NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away.
Photo taken from inside a classroom at Northwestern University by a sophomore (WGN Radio photo).