× Remembering Lassie with Jon Provost

Yesterday, Bill told Wendy a story about being mistaken for actor Jon Provost when he was younger. Well, today Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by the one and only actor, author, and “Lassie” star Jon Provost. Jon talks about what it was to grow up in front of America on the small screen, Lassie, what he has been up to lately, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.