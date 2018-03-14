× Louder Than a Bomb Youth Poetry Festival marketing manager José Olivarez: “My favorite part of the festival is the fact that you can end up in a room with young people from all sides of the city”

Poet, educator and author Jose Olivarez, marketing manager for Young Chicago Authors and the Louder Than a Bomb Youth Poetry Festival, joins Justin to talk about what Young Chicago Authors means to him, why he first became interested in poetry, when he found his voice, the importance of growing up in the arts, his memories of performing at the festival, what he remembers from the experience, how feels about today’s organized walkouts and how the festival competition has gone so far.

