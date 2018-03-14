× ‘Leave It To Beaver’ star Jerry Mathers is coming to Chicago for annual Hollywood Show

Jerry Mathers, who played the iconic role “Beaver Cleaver” on “Leave It To Beaver,” joins Bill and Wendy over the phone. Jerry will be in town this weekend for Hollywood Show Chicago. He talks about connecting with his fans, what it was like working his co-star Tony Dow then and now, his Hollywood career, working with the great Alfred Hitchcock, and much more.

