× IT specialists: the modern superhero

ImagIT Solutions CEO Brian Gardner keeps businesses, with multiple locations, running. The company offers services in 45 countries after humble start in 1999, when Gardner was only 14. When WiFi drops and you need help, ImagIT is there. Host Scott Kitun and Gardner go down the wire and discuss how to best deck-out your office and stay connected from coast-to-coast.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.